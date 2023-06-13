24-year-old Leeds player ‘likely’ to leave the club this summer after relegation

Tyler Adams is now likely to leave Leeds United this summer after their relegation from the Premier League.

A report from The Independent has shared more information on the players in England’s top-flight who could be on the move.

Leeds are set for a huge summer of change after failing to maintain their top-flight status.

An agreement has been reached for the 49ers to take over from Andrea Radrizzani.

Their first job is to hire a new manager to replace Sam Allardyce after his four games in charge ended in relegation.

The likes of Daniel Farke and Scott Parker have both been linked with the job.

They’ll have a serious job on their hands with clubs already circling some of the club’s best players.

Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto have been linked with moves, which is unsurprising given their potential.

Tyler Adams now also looks likely to leave Leeds with The Independent’s report suggesting it’s ‘hard to envisage’ the American international playing Championship football.

The 24-year-old was brilliant last season and the team’s performances dropped off when he picked up a season-ending injury in March.

The report suggests Adams is a player who is ‘either definitely or at least quite likely’ to be moving this summer.

Adams would immediately be one of if not the best midfielders in the Championship if he stayed at the club.

At 24, he’s likely to continue improving for at least the next few years.

This will make him an enticing proposition for clubs looking to raid this season’s relegated teams.

He’s been linked with moves to Aston Villa and Liverpool in the past week.

Both sides have already improved their midfield options this summer by signing Youri Tielemans and Alexis Mac Allister respectively.

However, they’ll both recognise that if Adams does decide to leave Leeds, that offers them a brilliant opportunity to sign a Premier League-ready player.

Leeds will hope that if the American international does go, there’s enough interest to at least start a bidding war.

One big sale could fund the arrival of several players who can help them immediately return to the Premier League.