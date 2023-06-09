Borussia Dortmund now want to sign Leeds United’s ‘exceptional’ 21-year-old

Leeds United face a fight to keep hold of a number of their players after relegation, with Crysencio Summerville now the latest to be linked with a move.

Summerville was one of the few Leeds players to have some sort of impact last season as he broke out into the first-team.

And according to BILD, German giants Borussia Dortmund are keen on signing Summerville during the upcoming window.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Dortmund eyeing Leeds star Summerville

According to BILD, Dortmund are keeping a close eye on Summerville’s situation at Leeds. After relegation, the Whites could end up being forced into selling a few big names.

Of course, the takeover from the 49ers group could well ensure they keep the core of their group together.

Sport Witness, who quote BILD’s report, claim that Summerville has a value of around the £10m mark. However, it’s hard to see Leeds being willing to sell for such a fee.

Indeed, it’s claimed that as it stands, the Whites have no interest in letting the winger go as they plan to bounce back from relegation at the first time of asking.

Aston Villa are also thought to be keen on signing Summerville.

One to keep at Elland Road

When you look at this current Leeds squad and look at who is worth keeping, Summerville is one.

At Championship level, you do get the feeling he can flourish. His speed, trickery, and eye for goal should ensure he has little problem in shining in the second tier.

Of course, Dortmund would be a massive opportunity for Summerville and if they did put a serious bid in, then it’s something the player himself might encourage Leeds to look at.

For now, though, Summerville is likely to be in any new Leeds manager’s plans and rightly so.