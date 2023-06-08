Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams has emerged as a potential option for Aston Villa ahead of the summer transfer window,

That’s according to The Athletic, which claims that Adams is expected to leave Elland Road following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

Unai Emery will be keen to bolster his Villa squad after guiding them into the Europa Conference League.

The Spaniard will undoubtedly see the competition as a good opportunity to pick up some silverware at Villa Park, especially after West Ham’s win last night.

Villa will need more depth heading into the new campaign if they are to compete in Europe as well as the Premier League.

And it seems they are considering a move for Tyler Adams after Leeds dropped down to the Championship.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Villa could move for Adams

The Athletic reports that Villa have Adams on their list of potential midfield options ahead of the summer window.

Adams is expected to leave Leeds just a year after making the £20 million switch from RB Leipzig.

The 24-year-old was enjoying an impressive debut campaign at Elland Road before picking up a season-ending injury back in March.

His injury certainly impacted Leeds’ chances of staying up as he quickly became an integral part of their side.

The midfielder also enjoyed an exceptional World Cup with the USMNT last year, which led to Arsenal legend Ian Wright drawing comparisons between him and Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante.

Adams plays just like Kante

Wright waxed lyrical about his performance against England in the group stages.

“Flowers for Tyler Adams because when he went to Leeds and you see him play a little bit you think he can handle it here,” Wright told the Wrighty’s House Podcast back in November.

“I watched him in the first game against Wales and it was a fairly easy game for him. In that game yesterday [against England], I got Kante vibes in the way he was snuffing and intercepting, tackles. I got that kind of vibe.

“People are going to say ‘you’re comparing him to Kante’, I’m not. I haven’t seen somebody that good at what he’s doing for a long time in that position – since that Kante vibe.

“If there’s something over there, he’s over there snuffing it out. He’s like how Kante was. He’s like a magnet to the ball where the problems are going to come.

“He was fantastic. Again, I’ve not seen too much of [Weston] McKennie as I’ve just seen little bits of him, he is something as well.

“I believe that in Tyler Adams, Leeds have got a proper player.”

Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Emery boasts some brilliant options in midfield, with the likes of John McGinn and Douglas Luiz both excelling under the Spaniard.

But Adams would be an exceptional addition to the Villa squad and would provide them with some much-needed depth at the base of midfield.

It remains unclear whether or not Leeds will be forced to sell the talented midfielder this summer. He only arrived in Yorkshire last summer and new owners could well be in place in the coming weeks.