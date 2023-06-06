Liverpool eyeing £30m World Cup midfielder alongside Alexis Mac Allister - report











Liverpool are reportedly closing in on the signing of Alexis Mac Allister.

Multiple outlets and journalists, including Fabrizio Romano, say the Reds have all-but secured his signature.

Liverpool will now turn their attention to further midfield reinforcements, according to 90Min.

They mention several familiar names, like Mason Mount and Ryan Gravenberch.

Liverpool are apparently also eyeing Tyler Adams in wake of his relegation with Leeds United.

The outlet claims that ‘Liverpool have also discussed a possible move’ for the United States international.

‘Incredible’

Liverpool are going for quantity as well as quality this summer with regards to their midfield ranks.

With expiring contracts and ageing legs in the middle of the park, it’s no surprise to see the Reds go for this approach.

Adams would be a good shout for Liverpool thanks to his talent, age and experience at the highest level.

We know the 24-year-old has Premier League experience, having played for the Elland Road side for the past year.

Adams has also made over 100 competitive appearances for RB Leipzig and has also won 38 United States caps.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

He played at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where DaMarcus Beasley deemed him one of the best midfielders at the tournament.

“If you look at a player that shows his importance to a team, the man is Tyler Adams,” he told Fox’s World Cup Now show, via the Daily Mail.

‘What he does for the US team is incredible. The way he tracks back, the way he covers… watch his aggression, look at his heart.

“I think he has a very high ceiling and I think he is one of the best midfielders in this tournament. Not just with the national team, but in this tournament.”

In addition, Adams’ price tag may not even be particularly expensive.

According to Bolavip, he has a £30million relegation release clause, so Liverpool wouldn’t have to break the bank for him.

The Reds should definitely look to bring him to Anfield alongside Mac Allister.