Leeds United are on the hunt for a new manager, and they could be looking to bring in a man who knows the Championship very well indeed.

According to The Athletic, Daniel Farke is now an option for Leeds United as they step up their search for a replacement for Sam Allardyce.

The German has, of course, been promoted twice from the Championship with Norwich City, winning the league both times in dominant fashion with The Canaries.

Farke is a manager that Leeds will know very well. After all, his Norwich side were one of the teams that denied the Whites promotion back in the 2018/19 season.

In fact, Farke believes he should have won the EFL Championship Manager of the Year award that year ahead of Chris Wilder and Bielsa after a fantastic season with Norwich.

“Marcelo Bielsa wins the title at Leeds last year and is named manager-of-the-year and was shortlisted for manager-of-the-year for the world. He was great and it was well deserved but I think our title win was more surprising than Leeds winning it, more points and more goals and a pretty nice brand of football,” Farke said.

Leeds fans won’t need reminding what a fantastic job Bielsa did that year, but the fact that Farke thinks he should’ve been voted as the league’s best manager that term is a testament to how talented the German is.

Since leaving Norwich, Farke has had something of an unsuccessful spell in the Bundesliga, but there’s reason to believe he could get back to his best if he were to join a club like Leeds in a league he knows well.

Of course, there are bound to be questions around Farke’s long-term credentials as a manager of Leeds United. For all the talk of how he got Norwich promoted twice, he also played his part in two relegations for the Norfolk-based outfit as well, and that’s something that Leeds need to be wary of if they do end up getting back to the top-flight under Farke’s management.

Regardless, this is an interesting story and Farke is someone to keep an eye on as Leeds search for a new gaffer.

