Leeds are talking about hiring 'special' manager now, he's already got two Championship promotions











Leeds United are reportedly discussing hiring out-of-work manager Scott Parker as Sam Allardyce’s replacement.

A report from the Athletic has outlined some of the options Leeds are currently considering going into next season.

Leeds turned to four different coaches last season to try and avoid relegation to the Championship.

A combination of Jesse Marsch, Michael Skubala, Javi Gracia and Allarydce could only guide the club to a 19th-place finish.

Allardyce declared he wasn’t the right fit to take on Leeds as a long-term project after their relegation.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

It means Leeds have a huge call to make going into the summer transfer window.

The coach is pivotal to returning to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Leeds are now discussing potentially hiring Scott Parker as their coach.

The ‘special’ manager has plenty of experience in the Championship and has succeeded at that level.

However, his most recent jobs may raise some doubts about his ability.

Leeds discussing hiring Parker

The report from The Athletic states that, ‘Scott Parker has been discussed on the basis he won promotion from the Championship twice before, with Fulham and Bournemouth.’

Fans of Fulham and Bournemouth don’t remember the 42-year-old particularly fondly despite earning promotion with both sides.

He led Fulham to promotion through the play-offs before they were immediately relegated from the Premier League.

His lack of faith in Aleksandar Mitrovic baffled many fans as he went on to break the Championship goalscorer record under Marco Silva the following season.

Bournemouth earned automatic promotion under Parker, although he quickly left the Vitality Stadium after their return to the Premier League.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

He declared the squad wasn’t fit to play in the top flight after a 9-0 drubbing at the hands of Liverpool.

Gary O’Neil then did a phenomenal job to guide The Cherries to safety.

Parker’s style of football won’t earn him many fans at Elland Road, but that’s easy enough to ignore if the team is winning.

The club are considering plenty of managers right now, including Brendan Rodgers and Steven Gerrard.

Leeds discussing Scott Parker makes sense given his previous experience, but it is hard to believe that he’s the first choice right now.

