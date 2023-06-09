Juventus make contact over signing £26m Arsenal target

Arsenal might want to sign Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto this summer, but they won’t have a clear run at the Italian.

Gnonto has emerged as a target for the Gunners, with reports claiming that Mikel Arteta is a big fan of the youngster.

However, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are also sniffing around Gnonto and in the last few days, have initiated contact.

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Juventus looking to beat Arsenal to Gnonto

GDS reports how Gnonto is one of the players Juventus are looking into signing as they face an overhaul of their squad.

Players like Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic could leave and with that, the Turin giants are looking to bring in fresh faces.

Gnonto is being linked, with the report stating that contact has been made from the Juventus side. It comes as Gnonto faces a tough call on his future after Leeds’ relegation to the Championship.

Arsenal’s interest in Gnonto was documented a few weeks back. Leeds are believed to want at least £26m for a player who has been branded ‘exceptional‘ for his talent.

The Gunners are looking at a number of new players this summer. Mikel Arteta is looking to build on the side that finished second to Man City.

Not a priority for the Gunners

While Wilfried Gnonto is a player most sides in Europe would like to have on their books, it’s hard to make a case to say he’s a priority for Arsenal right now.

They need players who can make an immediate impact this summer. Gnonto would do that to an extent but is he any better than what they have? Probably not.

Juventus would likely be an attractive move for Gnonto as well. So if Arsenal do miss out on this one, then it’s not one the fans should lose much sleep over.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images