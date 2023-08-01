Tottenham Hotspur youngster Alfie Devine has once again impressed in training with the first team.

In a clip shared by Tottenham on Twitter, the 19-year-old was showing he’s surprisingly good in the air.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has plenty of tough decisions to make in the next few weeks.

His squad is way too big going into next season and players will need to depart.

A bid has been made for Davinson Sanchez, while Joe Rodon is also surplus to requirements.

However, roughly a dozen players need to depart either permanently or on loan before the transfer window closes.

One player who is making it difficult for Postecolgou to let him go is Alfie Devine.

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

The 19-year-old is expected to leave on loan this summer to play regular first-team minutes.

However, Devine did very well on Tottenham’s pre-season tour and hasn’t slowed down in training either.

With Postecoglou likely to play three midfielders next season, Devine might have more opportunities to play.

He even showed in Australia that he can play on the wing is required.

Devine impresses in Tottenham training

In the video shared by Tottenham, Devine is working on his heading in training.

A cross is delivered from the left wing by Son Heung-min and Devine rises unopposed to nod past the goalkeeper.

He then repeats the same feat from a delivery from Ivan Perisic.

Considering Devine is just under six feet tall, he’s surprisingly good in the air.

Height isn’t necessarily that important as Liverpool’s Diogo Jota has proven.

The future of Alfie Devine at Tottenham is likely to depend on whether several of his more senior teammates depart this summer.

He’s likely to be in competition with the likes of Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele if he doesn’t leave on loan.

The Argentinian is being considered by Italian champions Napoli, while Ndombele is attracting interest too.

If both players depart then the teenager might just be given a chance next season.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Devine is doing everything he can in training to prove he deserves a chance at Tottenham.

However, the occasional cameo off the bench may not be as good for his development as a full season playing in the Championship or League One.