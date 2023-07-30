Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is now a priority signing for Italian champions Napoli this summer.

That’s according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, who share more details about Napoli’s summer transfer plans.

Ange Postecoglou has several big decisions to make about his squad before the transfer window shuts.

His squad is currently too big for their Premier League campaign and so several players will have to move on.

Whether that’s on a permanent basis or a temporary one is yet to be seen, but nobody appears to be close to an exit.

Giovani Lo Celso at the start of the summer looked like a sure-fire candidate to depart Spurs.

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

He spent last season out on loan at Villarreal and didn’t have a future at the club under Antonio Conte.

However, Ange Postecoglou has been impressed by the Argentinian in training so far.

Napoli have now made signing Lo Celso a priority this summer as they look to build on their success from last season.

It’s not the first time they’ve attempted to bring the 27-year-old to Serie A.

Napoli make Lo Celso a priority signing

The report from Corriere dello Sport suggests that Lo Celso and Konstantinos Mavropanos – who used to play for Arsenal – are top of Napoli’s list of potential signings.

They believe that Lo Celso brings exactly ‘what is needed’ to Napoli’s midfield and the club’s connection to Argentina makes the transfer even more desirable.

Napoli initially wanted Lo Celso on loan last season but had to settle for Tanguy Ndombele.

Now, the priority for Napoli is to finally get their man and bring Lo Celso to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

The £27m playmaker could help raise some funds for Spurs as they look to improve other areas of the squad.

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The signing of James Maddison suggests Postecoglou wants more creativity from his central players.

Lo Celso offers that too and he had a great pre-season in Australia and Asia.

However, he’s likely to only be an option off the bench next season and if Tottenham receive a decent offer for him, it might be wise to take it.