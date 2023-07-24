Tottenham Hotspur defender Joe Rodon has seemingly been frozen out by new boss Ange Postecoglou.

That’s according to Football.London, with the outlet providing an update on Rodon’s future at Spurs.

Rodon signed for Tottenham back in 2020 as he completed a £15 million switch from Swansea City.

The Welshman initially impressed under Jose Mourinho, but has failed to nail down a place in the Spurs squad since.

He spent last season on loan at Ligue 1 outfit Stade Rennais, where he racked up a total of 22 appearances in all competitions.

Rodon has travelled with the Tottenham squad for their pre-season tour of Asia, but it seems he hasn’t been heavily involved with the first-team.

Rodon frozen out by Postecoglou

Football London reports that Rodon is yet to get a chance during pre-season as he’s been left out of both matchday squads so far.

Of course, Tottenham’s friendly against Leicester City was postponed yesterday due to adverse weather conditions. But the Wales international was once again left out of the squad after also missing out against West ham last week.

The outlet notes that Rodon has seemingly been ‘frozen out’ by Postecoglou and has been forced to train with players coming back from injury or not likely to play in pre-season friendly matches.

Rodon endured a difficult campaign in France last time out as he failed to nail down a place in Stade Rennais’ side.

The 25-year-old got off to a decent start in Ligue 1, but quickly lost his place in the side after some underwhelming displays.

It seems highly unlikely that Rodon will force his way into Postecoglou’s plans this summer and it would probably be for the best if he moves on.

He was highly-rated before joining Spurs but his development has stagnated due to a lack of playing time.