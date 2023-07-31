Turkish side Galatasaray have returned to Tottenham Hotspur with a fresh bid for 26-year-old Tanguy Ndombele.

That’s according to journalist Ertan Suzgun who says Galatasary have increased their original offer of £6.9m.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Sharing the update on Twitter, Suzgun said: “Exclusive – Galatasaray revised their offer to Tottenham for Tanguy Ndombele.

“Galatasaray increased the figure of 8 million Euros a little more and decreased the number of years for the payment plan.”

Tanguy Ndombele has returned to Spurs for pre-season having spent the last year on loan at Italian side Napoli.

The France international is yet to appear in any friendlies under Ange Postecoglou thus far but is just returning from injury.

Whether Ndombele is in Tottenham’s plans this season remains to be seen but Galatasaray clearly believe a deal can be done.

£200k-a-week Ndombele arrived at Spurs back in 2019 and has largely failed to live up to the hype he arrived with.

He’s clearly a player full of talent, just ask former Spurs player Danny Rose who labelled him ‘so special’ live on talkSport.

But Spurs are yet to see that ability on a consistent basis.

So it’s no real surprise to see Galatasaray making a bid for the Tottenham man.

Galatasaray make an improved bid for Tottenham’s Ndombele

It’s a summer of upheaval for Spurs, mainly because of Harry Kane’s links away, and it may be a good time for a Ndombele exit.

You do wonder just how many chances the club can give the midfielder to impress before they accept a loss on the £53.8m they paid to bring him to the club.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Postecoglou’s Spurs does seem the perfect side for Ndombele to thrive in – but that’s if the manager sees it that way.

His teams play with tactical freedom and are full of creative expression – something that should suit Ndombele’s game.

It’s almost forgotten just how good the Spurs man can be, but it’s just a case if it’s a little too late.

Galatasaray’s improved bid for Tottenham’s Ndombele will be telling for his future in this new era.