Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has said that 18-year-old Alfie Devine has really impressed him at the club thus far.

Speaking in his press conference, via Football London, Postecoglou name dropped the youngster who’s travelled on their pre-season tour.

When talking about Tottenham’s academy the manager also had praise for young striker Dane Scarlett.

Postecoglou said: “It’s an important part of this football club and the infrastructure and it’s something that we’re constantly monitoring to make sure the club is in the best place possible to find and develop the best talent.

“We’ve got Alfie Devine with us and Dane Scarlett, who are two young guys who have done really well so far and been with the first team.”

Spurs fans will be very excited to hear this update about their young midfielder.

Devine is expected to leave on loan this season and was excellent in his minutes against West Ham.

The Englishman was introduced at half-time in that game and had a big influence in his cameo.

Having never previously left the club on loan, Devine will really hope this year can be the catalyst in his progression.

Ange Postecoglou is clearly keeping a close eye on Devine who should also be involved in tomorrow’s friendly.

Spurs face Lion City Sailors in their last friendly of the tour before returning to London.

Dane Scarlett, who Postecoglou also praised, is unlikely to feature in the game having picked up a minor injury.

Much like Devine, Scarlett could probably also benefit from a loan this season and will hope he can improve on his time at Portsmouth.

Postecoglou full of praise for Tottenham’s Devine

Something that may have also caught the eye in Devine’s minutes against West Ham was his new position.

Perhaps not a permanent switch but the youngster played his minutes on the right wing.

Devine has usually featured as an attacking midfielder in his career thus far but Ange might be promoting his versatility ahead of a loan.

Despite his impressive youth career, Devine will now really be hoping to forge senior minutes in the coming season.

And should he do well, there’s seemingly no ceiling to what he can achieve at Spurs.

Tottenham fans will also be relieved to know that he’s already agreed on a new deal running all the way until 2027.