‘Advanced stages’: 27-year-old Tottenham player now very close to leaving, £10m bid made – Fabrizio Romano

Tottenham are cracking on with moving some players out of the door and it looks like Davinson Sanchez might be one of the first on his way.

Sanchez has been tipped to be among the group of players set to leave this summer. And it now looks like a move for the Colombian is edging closer.

Taking to Twitter just now, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Sanchez is indeed set to leave and join Spartak Moscow. Romano reports talks are at an advanced stage and the Russian club are confident in getting the deal over the line for around £10m.

New Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is set to give the ok to a number of depatures this summer.

With Spurs signing the likes of James Maddison and Destiny Udogie, more new faces are also expected to arrive.

But to make room, the club needs to bring funds in and also clear the decks a bit in wages.

Harry Kane is still facing an uncertain future and could move to Bayern Munich.

Sanchez, then, could well be the start of a busy exit door at Spurs in the coming weeks.

Time to move on

Davinson Sanchez just hasn’t kicked on and been the player Tottenham thought they were getting.

Whether that’s his own fault or just a mix of things, it just hasn’t worked out well.

A move to Russia is an odd move given the state of the world at the moment. Not that Spartak aren’t a big club with a rich history, it just seems a strange move given other matters.

However, Sanchez clearly just wants a new start. And if that new start is over in Moscow thousands of miles away, then so be it.