£1.7m bid has just come in for 24-year-old Celtic player, he could well leave today

The Sead Haksabanovic is certainly taking a lot of twists and turns today.

TBR Celtic told this morning how the Montenegro international had reportedly agreed to join PAOK but had a last-minute change of heart as Stoke City approached with a deal to take him on loan to the English Championship.

However, a report in the Daily Record (10:22am) has said that PAOK have submitted a £1.7m bid for Haksabanovic as the battle to win his signature continues.

The fee would see Celtic recoup the fee they paid to Rubin Kazan last summer and after the player’s antics on social media at the weekend, a move away from the club would be best for all concerned.

Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images

TBR Celtic also explained this week exactly why Haksabanovic should be allowed to leave Celtic. As well as his ill-advised social media activity, Celtic’s transfer business summer means that the international winger could very well fall further behind in the Hoops pecking order.

The form of Hyunjun Yang and Marco Tilio expected to return from injury in the near future, Haksabanovic’s first team minutes were likely to decline even further. Especially as Daizen Maeda and Liel Abada are also ahead of him.

Undoubtedly this story is likely to have more twists and turns as the day progresses but it does seem that it’s just a case of when and not if Haksabanovic will leave Celtic.

