24-year-old’s last-minute change of heart as Celtic exit beckons

With Celtic’s activity ramping up in the transfer market this week, Brendan Rodgers is fully focused on strengthening his team before the deadline hits tonight.

But on top of that, the Celtic manager is also looking to move players on who have no part of his plans moving forward.

Ismaila Soro is reportedly attracting interest from the Israeli league and Albian Ajeti is said to have agreed to make the move to Turkey.

Next on the list is Sead Haksabanovic. The Montenegrin winger was one of Ange Postecoglou’s signings last summer but has failed to make any real impact at the club.

In 42 appearances across all competitions for Celtic, just 13 of these were in the starting eleven. The Treble-winning winger also managed to score just five goals and create four assists.

But it seemed he was on the verge of exiting the club to Greece after an update by journalist, Giannis Chorianopoulos.

The journalist took to social media channel, X, to update the transfer situation with the Montenegro international and it seems a Celtic exit is imminent.

Chorianopoulos posted, “PAOK are in talks with Celtic for Sead Hakšabanović. Greek club agreed terms with the player.”

However, now it seems that English Championship side, Stoke City, have made a last-minute bid for Haksabanovic and TeamTalk reports that he is said to head to The Potters for a season-long loan deal.

Hakasabanovic’s departure is best for all parties

The 24-year-old is clearly unhappy at the club. TBR Celtic discussed this week why Haksabanovic should be sold this summer and it seems that the club are taking steps to ensure that happens.

Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images

The player’s fate was sealed when he took to Instagram on Sunday where he seemed to voice his displeasure at not being ‘valued’ at Celtic.

That post was met with fury from the fans and led to widespread criticism from Celtic pundits in the media.

Haksabanovic is clearly a talented player. He needs to find a club where he will be one of the first names on the teamsheet and, unfortunately for him, it just wasn’t to be at Celtic.

In other news, ‘Don’t think that’s good’: Chris Sutton concerned after what he’s been hearing about Reo Hatate now