Celtic music star makes bold suggestion that 23-year-old player is better than Daizen Maeda

The Celtic supporters will be waking up this morning thinking how on earth Brendan Rodgers can turn this run of form around.

With an early season cup exit, dropped points at home against St Johnstone and an injury list as long as their arm, the supporters will be looking at the squad wondering if there is a player in the squad that can help turn around the drop in early season form.

However, there has been a suggestion from Bemz, the rapper that rose to prominence amongst the Celtic fans for ‘Jota on the Wing’, that could be a cause of debate amongst the Hoops support.

Bemz took to social media platform X to get involved when he posted, “Haksabanovic > Maeda”

That is very bold considering that Maeda was an integral part of the Celtic squad that brought another treble to the club last season whilst Haksabanovic toiled on the sidelines.

However, Haksabanovic has shown in parts this season that he has found some decent form whilst Maeda has admitted that he is currently struggling to adjust to Brendan Rodgers’ style.

Haksabanovic impressed against Kilmarnock last week and started on the bench against St Johnstone yesterday. And whilst he came on for the final 30 minutes against the McDiarmid Park side, he failed to unlock a sturdy defence that eventually held out for a point.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Haksabanovic has shown that he can be a good impact player off the bench. The Montenegrin winger got two opportunities to shine last season in the Celtic starting eleven but failed to deliver on both occasions.

Maeda, however, has produced the goods more often than not for the Hoops. Questions do arise on occasion about his delivery in the final third, but overall, the Japanese forward has been a successful signing for the club.

Haksabanovic may well prove to be an effective player under Brendan Rodgers, only time will tell. But to suggest that he is better than Maeda who has proven himself in a Celtic jersey will undoubtedly cause debate amongst the Celtic supporters.

