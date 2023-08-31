Celtic now have hurdles to overcome before 21-year-old will sign new contract with them

As well as adding fresh new faces to the Celtic team, Brendan Rodgers is also focused on keeping some of his best talents at the club.

It is well known that the club are keen to tie down Japanese midfielder, Reo Hatate and Israeli winger, Liel Abada.

With Hatate rejecting a new deal last week, reports yesterday suggested that Abada had agreed to a contract extension but it seems that those were a little premature.

Today, the Daily Mail reports, “Despite reports of an agreement with Abada, Mail Sport understands one or two hurdles have yet to be overcome.”

What those hurdles are is not known. But with Abada making it clear that he wants to stay at Celtic, you would have to assume that these can be overcome.

Celtic must hold onto Abada

The little Israeli winger has been an excellent signing for Celtic since he joined the club two years ago.

With five domestic trophies to his name, including the historic Treble that was won last season, Abada has been instrumental in helping to deliver success to the club.

In 105 appearances for Celtic, the winger has scored 29 goals and created 21 assists. Abada also delivers in the big games for the Hoops.

Against Rangers, the Israeli has scored three goals in nine appearances and he terrorises the Ibrox defence.



Abada also scored an important last-minute goal against Dundee United last season that set up the top-of-the-table clash against Rangers in February of that year.

Indeed, Abada scored one and created one in the 3-0 win that put the Hoops at the top of the table and since then, Celtic have never looked back.

Abada also scored and assisted in last season’s Scottish Cup Final in June helping bring another treble to Celtic.

In short, Rodgers must make this deal happen. Replacing those kinds of goals and assists will not be easy and will cost a lot of money.

