What Leeds United's potential new owners did on Sunday which was really unexpected











Leeds United’s potential new owners did something unexpected when they faced Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

A report from The Sun has shared more details about what happened at Elland Road on the season’s final day.

There was disappointment all around the stadium as the full-time whistle blew.

Lucas Moura had just been carried on his teammate’s shoulders after scoring Tottenham’s fourth and final goal.

Leeds needed a win and results to go their way to pull off a great escape.

However, once Harry Kane scored two minutes into the match, the writing was on the wall for Sam Allardyce’s side.

There was an underlying issue at Elland Road at the weekend with the club’s ownership up in the air.

Andrea Radrizzani is keen to sell the club, but relegation may complicate that matter.

Leeds’ prospective new owners – who also own the San Francisco 49ers – did something surprising against Tottenham on Sunday.

It might be a worrying sign going into the summer and next season.

Leeds owners surprising absence against Tottenham

The report from The Sun states that, ‘The Americans were expected for the final game against Spurs on Sunday but SunSport understands they did not actually turn up.’

A report from The Daily Mail suggests Andrea Radrizzani may now not sell the club going forward.

Given how long negotiations have been going on, it would be a surprise for him to keep hold of the club.

Radrizzani is keen for any sale to go through before the summer transfer window opens in a couple of weeks.

Understandably, the value of the club has now changed given they’ve lost their Premier League status.

Leeds fans may be somewhat concerned that their new owners didn’t show up against Tottenham on Sunday.

It was one of the biggest games in the club’s recent history and ultimately ended in disappointment.

All eyes will now be on the incomings and outgoings within the playing squad at the club.

Tyler Adams and Jack Harrison are already being linked with moves away just days after their fate was sealed.

