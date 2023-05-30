Liverpool eyeing £20m ace who was 'one of the best' World Cup midfielders - report











Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on Leeds United and United States midfielder Tyler Adams.

This is according to 90Min, who claim the Reds are one of several clubs eyeing the 24-year-old.

As well as Liverpool, the likes of Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are apparently circling.

In addition, there are clubs in Germany, Italy and Spain reportedly tracking Adams too.

However, the transfer fee that Leeds are likely to demand means he is likely to remain in England, said the report.

90Min does not mention how much the Elland Road outfit would want for Adams.

Leeds bought the USMNT captain from RB Leipzig for a reported £20million including add-ons just last year.

Liverpool are in dire need of bolstering their midfield ranks this summer amid expiring contracts and ageing legs.

Meanwhile, Leeds are planning for life in the Championship after suffering relegation on the final day of the Premier League season.

The Whites have a number of top players in their ranks which could now be up for grabs as the club looks to slash its wage bill.

Adams wouldn’t be a bad shout for Liverpool.

He’s just 24 years old, very talented, has Premier League experience and is proven at the highest level.

Adams made over 100 competitive appearances for RB Leipzig and has also won 38 United States caps.

He played at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where DaMarcus Beasley deemed him one of the best midfielders at the tournament.

“If you look at a player that shows his importance to a team, the man is Tyler Adams,” the USMNT legend told Fox’s World Cup Now show, via the Daily Mail.

‘What he does for the US team is incredible. The way he tracks back, the way he covers… watch his aggression, look at his heart.

“You can tell he wants to win. It doesn’t matter who gave up the ball he’s gonna yell at… if it’s Christian [Pulisic], if it’s [Brenden] Aaronson, [Tim] Weah, it doesn’t matter. He just wants to win.

‘His ability to be able to know when to… play simple, play long balls.

“I think he has a very high ceiling and I think he is one of the best midfielders in this tournament. Not just with the national team, but in this tournament.”