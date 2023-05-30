Report: Andrea Radrizzani may do U-turn at Leeds now as 49ers prepare offer











Leeds United were relegated from the Premier League on Sunday, and Andrea Radrizzani now has a big decision to make regarding the ownership of the club.

The Whites really had an awful campaign, didn’t they? They finished the season in 19th, winning just seven games and conceding more goals than any other club in the division.

Leeds have to spend at least one season in the Championship now, and that could change Radrizzani’s stance on selling his stake to the San Francisco 49ers, reports The Daily Mail.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Andrea Radrizzani may do a U-turn at Leeds United now

The future of Leeds United‘s ownership was always going to be an interesting watch this summer, and there could be a surprise or two in the coming weeks.

The expectation always was that Andrea Radrizzani, who owns 56 per cent of Leeds, would sell his stake to the 49ers, who already own 44 per cent of the club.

However, following the Whites’ relegation from the Premier League, their value has dropped from £420 million to just around £150 million now. That means Radrizzani will pocket just £84 million if he sells now instead of the £235 million he would’ve got in the previous valuation.

The report claims that the Italian could now change his mind about selling the club this summer as a result. It has been claimed that he is flirting with the idea of keeping his stake for another season, using the parachute payments that come from the Premier League to get the club and it’s valuation right back up in 12 months’ time.

The 49ers, who still remain keen to buy Radrizzani’s stake to attain full ownership, are expected to make a firm offer within a fortnight.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

TBR View:

It is definitely going to be an interesting few months for Leeds United.

Radrizzani has to take the blame for what has happened at the club since his decision to let Marcelo Bielsa leave back in February 2022.

Jesse Marsch was just not the right man to replace Bielsa, while the Sam Allardyce experiment backfired too in the end, which resulted in Leeds suffering relegation.

Now, if Radrizzani makes a U-turn and decides against selling Leeds, Whites fans will not be happy.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Show all