Leeds United suffered a devastating relegation yesterday which could affect their ownership going forward.

A report from The Telegraph has shared more details on what could be going on at boardroom level this summer.

After a tumultuous season, Leeds United’s fate was sealed yesterday afternoon.

They needed a dramatic set of results to stay up with Everton and Leicester City also fighting for survival.

A difficult task was made virtually impossible when Harry Kane scored within two minutes of the game starting.

A 4-1 defeat summed up their campaign, with Sam Allardyce unable to fix their defensive issues in his short time at the club.

Among the drama on the pitch, talk has been ongoing for some time about the club changing hands.

Andrea Radrizzani was urged by fans to sell up during yesterday’s defeat and Jermaine Beckford wasn’t impressed either.

The San Francisco 49ers want to buy Leeds, but the ownership situation needs to be resolved quickly after relegation was confirmed.

Preparation is key for an arduous Championship campaign across the football club.

That needs to start at the top, with clarity needed on who will take the team forward.

Leeds’ ownership situation needs resolving after relegation

The report from The Telegraph states that, ‘As things stand, Leeds have no idea who their owners will be when they kick off in the Championship next season, let alone who will be manager.

‘Telegraph Sport has been told that the owner issue will be resolved before the Championship opens its transfer window on June 14th but why would the San Francisco 49ers want to buy them now?’

This gives the club just over two weeks to finalise whatever plans have been put in place.

It’s not a long time, but with players already being linked with moves away from Elland Road, replacements will be needed quickly.

There also needs to be clarity on who will be the next manager of the club with Sam Allardyce unlikely to stay on.

New ownership would likely bring investment to Leeds that could quickly see their relegation put behind them.

Teams like Fulham and Burnley have immediately bounced back after relegation in recent seasons.

Leeds have to do everything they can to repeat that feat to avoid another 16-year absence.

