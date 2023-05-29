£11m Leeds player could now be sold after relegation confirmed











Leeds United will not stand in the way of Jack Harrison leaving the club in the summer, should a suitable enough offer arrive for the winger.

Harrison has been a key figure for Leeds since returning to the Premier League. However, he spent a lot of time at the full-time whistle talking to and interacting with fans.

And according to Leeds Live, the club are open to selling Harrison if the right sort of offer comes along.

Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Leeds open to selling Jack Harrison

Harrison signed permanently for Leeds for just £11m and has amassed in excess of 200 appearances at Elland Road.

However, like so many this season, it’s just not happened and the winger has been part of a squad on the decline.

Harrison does, at least, have some credit in the bank with Leeds fans. Rather than be booed off, the winger was clapped as he left the field late in the day and then enhanced his reputation with supporters by doing the rounds after the game as well.

There has been interest in Harrison as well. West Ham are thought to be keen, while Aston Villa also tried to sign him back in the January window.

Leaving with his head held high

There aren’t many in this Leeds side who can really come out with any credit this season. But Jack Harrison is one who does at least go out with some credit.

He has never stopped putting the work in and that’s all Leeds fans want to see. Harrison is a talent, but he knows hard work wins fans over and that’s what he’s produced in the main.

For Leeds to lose Harrision will be a blow. But he is a Premier League player and he’ll know his worth. Clubs, then, will be sniffing around him when the window opens in a few weeks.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images