Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani could make an awful lot of money from the sale of the club if they stay in the Premier League.

A report from The Athletic has outlined the potential finances surrounding the club’s ownership.

Premier League survival is important to football clubs for so many reasons.

Keeping your best players, attracting fans old and new and the incredibly lucrative television rights rely on staying in the top flight.

Leeds United have spent plenty of time outside the Premier League in their recent history.

Winning the Championship under Marcelo Bielsa three seasons ago was a huge moment for the club.

It was amazing for Andrea Radrizzani, who spent less than £50m on his stake in the club.

Radrizzani could be set to make a huge amount from the sale of Leeds if they stay up this season.

The 49ers Enterprises are keen to buy him out, but the valuation of his share will change significantly if Leeds go down.

How much Radrizzani will make from Leeds sale if they stay in the Premier League

The report from The Athletic states that, ‘If Leeds stay up, Radrizzani will likely sell his share and the valuation has increased 10-fold since he acquired Leeds in 2017, with the overall value expected to be £500m.’

Radrizzani’s decision to buy Leeds will look like an incredible piece of business if they stay up and a sale is confirmed.

The report goes on to say that ‘different options emerge’ if Leeds end up getting relegated, with no price agreed.

The club’s fate now lies in the hands of Sam Allardyce.

After sacking Jesse Marsch, and then choosing to hire – and subsequently fire – Javi Gracia after Michael Skubala’s short caretaker stint.

Clubs that appoint that many managers in a season never tend to do well.

Allardyce lost his first game in charge at Manchester City, and has three more chances to save the team.

Newcastle United, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur stand between Leeds and staying in the Premier League.

Radrizzani may be hoping more than most that Leeds can survive once again and that a sale can go through this summer.

It may also have an impact on any plans to expand Elland Road going forward.

