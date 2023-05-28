What Arsenal fans sang to Granit Xhaka right after being substituted against Wolves today











Granit Xhaka was being serenaded by Arsenal fans as he left the pitch at The Emirates for potentially the final time.

Journalist Sam Dean has shared what was being sung as Arsenal put Wolves to the sword.

A dominant win over Wolverhampton Wanderers summed up a very positive season for the Gunners.

Despite missing out on the league title, they’ve run a brilliant Man City side very close.

There are plenty of things to be positive about for the future at Arsenal.

New deals for Aaron Ramsdale and Bukayo Saka have committed their long-term future to the club.

They will also return to the Champions League next season after several years away.

One player who looks unlikely to be part of that campaign is Granit Xhaka.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The Swiss international looks set to leave the club in the summer with Bayer Leverkusen his most likely destination.

Arsenal fans made their feelings clear about Xhaka as he left the pitch this afternoon.

After a mixed time at the club over the past seven years, he’s leaving on a serious high.

Arsenal fans singing to Xhaka as exit looms

Journalist Sam Dean shared that as Xhaka left the pitch, the fans were singing, “Granit Xhaka, we want you to stay.”

It’s no surprise given how much of an impact he’s had today and throughout the season.

The midfielder scored his first-ever brace for the club on what’s likely his final appearance.

Even before today, he had had his best-ever season in front of goal, scoring five times and providing seven assists.

Arsenal look set to make a big investment in midfield this summer to improve their side.

Declan Rice looks like his most likely replacement right now, with Mason Mount also being linked.

Arsenal fans will be excited by the new names being linked with the club, but losing Xhaka right now will feel like a blow.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

He’s been one of Mikel Arteta’s most consistent performers throughout the season.

Despite not wearing the captain’s armband this campaign, he’s still been a leader on the pitch.

Xhaka’s boots will be difficult to fill, but it’s a sign of the ambition of the club that they’re willing to let him go.

After an excellent campaign, the excitement around next season won’t take long to build up throughout the summer.

