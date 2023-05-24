'Supporters will love to hear that': Ian Wright reacts to what Saka has told him after signing new contract











Ian Wright has been speaking to Bukayo Saka after he signed his new Arsenal contract.

In a segment for Arsenal’s official club website, Wright was speaking to Saka about his plans and ambitions after he committed his long-term future to the Gunners.

Saka may now be one of the highest-paid players at Arsenal, but he doesn’t have money on his mind.

Indeed, Saka is still wholly focused on his football, and he wants to become the best player he can and achieve as much as he can at Arsenal.

Saka told Wright about this ambition, and the Gunners legend assured the winger that the Arsenal fanbase will absolutely love to hear this from Saka.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Fans will love Saka message

Wright and Saka spoke about his ambitions.

“I think for me it’s personal ambitions, that’s probably the core, how much I push myself and how much I demand from myself each game, week in week out,” Saka said.

“Then, of course, I have all the right people around me in terms of family and when I come to the training ground my teammates, the coaching staff, I think I have everything I need to become the best player I can be. That’s why I’m happy to stay here and be here for the future because I really believe we can achieve big things.”

“Honestly the supporters will love to hear that,” Wright reacted.

To be expected

Arsenal know better than any other club that certain players can tail off after getting a big contract – that’s exactly how Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s final years at Arsenal played out, but Saka won’t be following that trend.

Saka is such a focused young man, he wants to be the best he can be, and this sort of attitude is to be expected from him at this point.

Saka is becoming a mentality monster at Arsenal, and he won’t let a huge payrise affect him doing what he does best.

As Wright says, Arsenal fans will love hearing this.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

