£24m Arsenal man about to double his wages after signing new deal, he'll be earning more than Odegaard











Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale now looks set to double his current wages when he signs a new contract.

That’s according to a report from The Athletic which shares Arsenal’s contract plans for their current squad.

Edu and Mikel Arteta are keen to tie down their most important players going into the summer transfer window.

Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli have already signed new deals this season.

Bukayo Saka is also closing in on signing a new deal with a huge pay rise.

The latest piece of good news appears to be in the form of a new deal for Aaron Ramsdale.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Despite a couple of shaky moments this season, the England international has been fantastic.

He won save of the month in April for his superb stop against Mohamed Salah that earned Arsenal a point.

A new contract at Arsenal is the least Ramsdale deserves for his work.

He’s now about to jump above the club captain in terms of his pay, although potentially not for long.

Ramsdale set to sign new bumper Arsenal contract

The report from The Athletic states that, ‘Ramsdale is expected to double his wage from £60,000 a week.’

A £120,000-a-week deal would put him above Martin Odegaard in terms of pay.

The £24m goalkeeper is only 25 years old, which is very young in terms of top-level goalkeepers.

When plenty of Arsenal’s rivals are looking for new goalkeepers this summer, Ramsdale staying at The Emirates is great news.

It’s becoming more and more important for goalkeepers to be involved in starting attacks.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Ramsdale is not an expert at this yet and has been caught out on occasion.

However, it’s an aspect of his game that’s continuing to improve and Arteta clearly trusts him in possession.

The longer he spends in the side, the better his understanding with the likes of Gabriel and William Saliba will be.

Arsenal will know that they require new signings in several areas this summer.

However, it can’t be underestimated how important a settled defence can be to a top team.

