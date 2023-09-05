What Albian Ajeti really cost Celtic after finalising exit from club

Albian Ajeti finally sealed his exit from the club after signing a deal with Turkish Super Liga side Gaziantep FC last night.

TBR Celtic have been following this story closely and we told how the Swiss international seemed to be involved in a two-way battle with his new club and Trabzonspor.

After Trabzonspor seemed to cool their interest, Ajeti signed on the dotted line with Gaziantep which sees the 26-year-old earn a year-long contract with an option to add another.

But for Celtic, the club can only look back and rue the amount of money that they have wasted on this deal.

How much did Ajeti really cost Celtic?

The Swiss international signed for £4.5m from West Ham in 2020. [BBC] He was reportedly on a contract of £21k per week for the duration of his three-season stay at Celtic. [Salary Sport]

That amounts to £1.09m per year or £3.27m over the course of three years. Added to his transfer fee, Celtic have outlaid £7.7m on the deal to bring Ajeti to the club.

The international striker managed just nine goals at the Hoops which means that every time Ajeti hit the back of the net, Celtic shelled out a cool £863k per goal.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

A truly astonishing amount of money wasted on a player who was already struggling for form at West Ham before he joined Celtic.

Hopefully, Celtic will have learned their lesson from this deal and by all accounts they have. The capture of Kyogo Furuhashi has proven to be an inspired piece of business by the club and they are certainly getting their money’s worth from the Japanese forward.

As for Ajeti, the club will draw a line under that particular deal as the striker moves on to revive what has turned into a flailing career.

