Celtic have just agreed to sell 26-year-old player for £3.5m loss

Celtic have agreed to sell Albian Ajeti today and are prepared to take a huge financial loss on the player.

The Swiss international striker joined the Parkhead club in the summer of 2020 for £4.5m from West Ham United. [BBC]

But after three years at the club and just nine goals, Ajeti is now on his way out after a report from Turkish media outlet Olay Medya said that the 26-year-old striker has agreed to join Gaziantep FC for £1m.

TBR Celtic have been following this story closely and brought to you that Ajeti was in talks with the Turkish Super Liga side on Tuesday.

As the week progressed, Trabzonspor were said to be in contact with Ajeti but as we spoke about this morning, that talk seemed to have cooled after their manager made their transfer intentions clear.

And now, it seems, that Ajeti is set to fly out to Turkey today and take in his new club’s next fixture against Galatasaray from the stands.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The move brings an end to a disappointing chapter in Ajeti’s career. Ever since he moved from Basel to West Ham for £8m, the Swiss striker just couldn’t seem to find his goalscoring touch.

Keen to rekindle his form, Ajeti actually rejected a move to Turkey to join Trabzonspor in 2020 and instead opted to join Neil Lennon’s Celtic’s push for ten in a row.

This move will be welcomed by both the club and the player. For Ajeti, he can now look to kickstart his flailing career. And for Celtic, they can now look to invest the finances that Ajeti frees up into the Hoops first team.

