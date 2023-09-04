‘Wonderful’: Robbie Savage left seriously impressed by 28-year-old Celtic player vs Rangers yesterday

Celtic’s result against Rangers is going to be talked about for the two-week international break it seems. From a controversial disallowed goal to Brendan Rodgers pulling off a result that no one saw coming, the game was full of talking points.

But there was a moment of magic in the match that wowed BBC pundit. Robbie Savage. Discussing the result, Savage said he was left very impressed with Celtic striker, Kyogo Furuhashi.

Savage said [BBC 606], “As a neutral in this, I watched the game and I thought Celtic were the better team and I thought they deserved to win the game.

“And I thought Kyogo’s pace and his finish, as a striker, it was a wonderful, wonderful finish and he could have had a hattrick in that first half.”

Kyogo Furuhashi steps up on the big occasion for Celtic again

The Japanese striker really enjoys the big occasions, doesn’t he? His double in the League Cup Final against Hibs in his first season at the club set Celtic on course to eventually win the league.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Kyogo also put Rangers to the sword in last season’s League Cup Final with yet another double and his goal tally against his biggest rivals now stands at six in ten appearances.

The Japanese striker continues to be an integral cog in the Celtic machine that looks set to dominate the SPFL for another season.

Yes, it’s only four games in but with Brendan Rodgers going to Ibrox with a weakened defence and still managing to win, when the likes of Cameron Carter-Vickers and Reo Hatate return from injury, the Celtic manager’s team will take a lot of stopping.

