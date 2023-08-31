‘Two more’: Manager may just have suggested he’s not trying to sign 26-year-old Celtic player

Albian Ajeti’s hopes of leaving Celtic this summer may have taken a blow after recent comments from Trabzonspor manager, Nenad Bjelica.

TBR Celtic told yesterday how the Celtic striker was in contact with the Turkish Super Lig side as he looks to find a way out of Paradise this summer.

But it seems that Trabzonspor may not be interested in the Hoops frontman after their manager, Nenad Bjelica, was discussing where he wants to focus on adding players in the remaining hours of the transfer window.

Bjelica said [Karadeniz Gazzette], “We are trying to add two more players to the midfield. One of them is number six and the other is number eight.

“We have been working for a long time. We have not been able to conclude it at the moment, but we are trying to conclude it.”

Whilst this will undoubtedly be a blow for Ajeti, the Swiss international striker does still have interest in him with Gaziantep FK seemingly the front runners to sign the 26-year-old.

In what has been a fruitless three years at Celtic, Ajeti will be keen to move on and kickstart his career again after failing to make an impact in Glasgow.

At his age, Ajeti will still have designs to represent Switzerland at international level. With 11 caps to his name already, the Celtic striker will only get the opportunity to add to his tally if he leaves the club.

Clearly, Brendan Rodgers has no plans to use him. Freeing him up will not only reduce our bloated squad, but also release extra funds for the Celtic manager to use in the next transfer window.

