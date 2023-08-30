£4.5m player in contact with second club as Celtic exit nears

Celtic striker, Albian Ajeti, looks almost certain to leave the club this week as a second club enters the mix for his signature.

TBR Celtic discussed yesterday how the £4.5m 2020 signing from West Ham was in the final negotiations stage with Turkish Super Liga side, Gaziantep FK, and it looked like that move was set to happen.

But a spanner seems to have been thrown in the works. Turkish media outlet, Karadeniz, has reported that Ajeti is also in contact with Trabzonspor this week as he looks to end his three-year stay in Glasgow.

Ironically, the report also says that Trabznspor also tried to sign Ajeti in 2020 but the Swiss international opted to come to Glasgow instead.

Ajeti must leave Celtic this summer

It just hasn’t worked out for Ajeti since his move from the English Premier League three years ago. The 26-year-old was brought in to bolster Neil Lennon‘s charge for ten in a row but lack of form, and injury, hampered his time at the club.

Photo by Ralf Treese/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Ajeti joined Sturm Graz on loan last season but only managed four goals in 23 appearances for the Austrian Bundesliga side.

Injury also hampered any hopes Ajeti had of making his move to the Austrian club permanent. A hamstring injury obtained towards the end of last season meant that Ajeti returned to Glasgow on the treatment table. [Transfermarkt]

But now, it seems he is set to seal his exit this week as he continues negotiations to take him from Glasgow’s east end to the sunny climes of Turkey.

