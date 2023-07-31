West Ham interested in CL-winning striker who’s a better finisher than Mo Salah

West Ham United are interested in a move to sign AC Milan forward Divock Origi this summer.

Journalist Dean Jones, via Give Me Sport, has provided an update on West Ham’s search for a centre-forward.

It’s not been an easy summer for David Moyes at the London Stadium.

After losing captain Declan Rice for a huge fee to Arsenal, they’ve yet to start spending that cash.

The obvious position they need to invest in this summer is midfield, however, that’s proving difficult right now.

Joao Palhinha, Edson Alvarez and Conor Gallagher have all been linked but none seem close to signing.

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah is also of interest, but West Ham also need to find a regular course of goals.

Gianluca Scamacca appeared to be the solution when he joined 12 months ago, but he could already be on his way out.

Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images

West Ham are now interested in Divock Origi, who hasn’t had the easiest time since leaving Liverpool.

He struggled for minutes in Serie A last season and a return to the Premier League might appeal this summer.

West Ham are interested in Origi

Alongside Origi, Jones believes a striker based closer to home is also on West Ham’s shortlist: “Scamacca needs to be replaced if he is going to leave, I get that. But there are options that aren’t going to cost a fortune.

“Origi would be an option and West Ham have had interest in both him and Armando Broja for such a long time it feels like one of them eventually pulls on the shirt.

“Players at different ends of their career, it feels like, but Origi is still only 28 and if he could find consistency in terms of form and fitness I really think he would be a decent signing.”

Photo by Claudio Villa/AC Milan via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp infamously claimed that Origi is a better finisher than Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

Although that might be hard to believe, the 28-year-old has a knack for scoring goals at the most important times.

His flicked finish against Barcelona completed one of the greatest comebacks of all time in the Champions League, while he’s also scored in a European final.

West Ham might be interested in Origi hoping he’ll pull off a similar feat for them in the Europa League this season.

The Belgian international needs regular minutes and a move to the London Stadium could provide them.