West Ham United’s efforts to sign Ajax’s 25-year-old Mexico international Edson Alvarez have hit an impasse.

That’s according to The Guardian who report that there are significant tensions forming at West Ham over their transfer strategy this summer.

Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images

West Ham were heavily linked with £35m Alvarez, a move that seemed both sensible and exciting, but little has happened since.

As with their pursuit of Joao Palhinha, the topics have gone cold after the initial interest.

And it’s now reported that both those deals have hit a brick wall in negotiations.

West Ham appointed Tim Steidten as their technical director earlier this month to improve their business this summer, however, it hasn’t had the desired effect.

Whilst Steidten joined with a glowing reputation, there are already significant tensions between his ideas and that of manager David Moyes.

Steidten is a specialist at finding undervalued European targets, whereas Moyes reportedly wants proven Premier League-ready players.

Whether Alvarez’s deal has fallen short because of valuation, or because of the situation detailed above, it will be a big disappointment to West Ham fans.

West Ham are making no progress in efforts to sign Edson Alvarez

It’s a key summer for West Ham and although losing Declan Rice is a huge blow, there should still be reason for excitement.

The club have significant funds to reinvest after the £105m sale and could improve several areas of the team.

Photo by Patrick Goosen/BSR Agency/Getty Images

The club are now back in the UEFA Europa League after their famous Conference League win.

It seems like a great time to build a new project and attract fresh talent, however, there seems a real confusion on priorities.

West Ham’s attempts to sign ‘invaluable’ Alvarez, as Rio Ferdinand described him on BT Sport’s CL broadcast, seem a good microcosm for their window thus far.

A deal for a well-scouted, exciting talent who could lift the club is being thwarted by either a gap in valuations or ideology.

What’s clear is this type of impasse can’t continue to plague the East London club’s window.

West Ham need exciting new faces, and reigniting a deal to sign Alvarez would be a great start.