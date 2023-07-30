West Ham United target Trevoh Chalobah could still leave Chelsea this summer despite his added responsibility in pre-season.

Journalist Ben Jacobs shared more information on the young defender’s future on Twitter.

West Ham are now the only Premier League club yet to make a summer signing.

After their 3-1 defeat to Rennes yesterday, David Moyes will be desperate for new faces to arrive through the door sooner rather than later.

Replacing Declan Rice is the main priority, but bringing in a midfielder or two isn’t going to solve all of their issues.

West Ham are also in a tricky position as every club in the world knows they have plenty of money to spend right now.

One player they’ve been linked with this summer is young defender Trevoh Chalobah.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The 24-year-old’s future at Chelsea isn’t certain right now with Mauricio Pochettino analysing his new squad.

If Chalobah is allowed to leave, West Ham appear to still be very keen.

However, they would be even happier if they could make a double signing from Stamford Bridge and bring in Conor Gallagher as well.

West Ham target Chalobah could still leave this summer

Speaking about the versatile defender, Jacobs said: “Now it must be said that Trevoh Chalobah was the captain as well against Wrexham and he’s another player that could still leave the club.

“So, we can’t read too much into just the armband in pre-season.”

Chelsea ran out 5-0 winners against Wrexham that day, with Pochettino naming a relatively young squad.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Chalobah was handed the armband ahead of the likes of Marc Cucurella that day.

Chelsea have plenty of options at centre-back meaning Chalobah’s minutes could be limited.

However, another serious knee injury to Wesley Fofana might make Chelsea more reluctant to sell.

Valued at £25m, West Ham will hope Chalobah is still available to leave if they’re looking for another defensive recruit.

Moyes’s side were poor at the back for much of last season in the Premier League and Chalobah could add some much-needed competition.

At this point in the transfer window, most West Ham fans would settle for any new arrival before the season begins.