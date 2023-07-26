West Ham accept offer to sell ‘world-class’ player ‘pushing hard’ to leave

A new transfer report has suggested that West Ham United are happy to allow Gianluca Scamacca to leave this summer and they have accepted an offer.

According romagiallorossa, West Ham forward Scamacca has been ‘pushing hard’ to leave the club this summer transfer window.

Roma have been one of the clubs interested and Scamacca would like the move. West Ham have apparently accepted the offer of a loan move from the Italian club.

The loan does come with an obligation to buy. The fee Roma would have to pay when the loan ends is around £17million.

Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images

West Ham will allow Scamacca to head to Roma

If Scamacca wants to leave the Hammers and a club are willing to sign him, then it seems like the transfer move benefits all parties.

West Ham will get a fee further down the line for him and they will move on a player who apparently doesn’t want to stay at the club.

The ‘unbelievable‘ player only signed last summer and came with a lot of promise. He is highly-rated, but it hasn’t seemed to work under David Moyes.

He has found it hard to start consistently and then wasn’t helped by an injury he suffered during the season.

No doubt he is prolific, but he has not yet adapted to the Premier League.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

The 24-year-old has scored eight goals for West Ham in 27 appearances. This is a decent tally, but only three of these goals came in the Premier League.

The Hammers need a more reliable striker in the Premier League. With star man Michail Antonio now 33, they are looking for a new top forward.

They have Danny Ings, who is a very reliable striker, so allowing Scamacca to leave is definitely possible as long as they find a suitable replacement.