West Ham could still move to sign ‘special’ £50m player this summer

Fabrizio Romano claims that West Ham United still hold an interest in signing Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher this summer.

The transfer insider has been speaking to GiveMeSport and shared an update on West Ham’s pursuit of Gallagher.

David Moyes will be keen to bolster his midfield options this summer after losing his skipper Declan Rice to Arsenal this month.

The Hammers received a British record fee of £105 million for Rice and are expected to reinforce their midfield options heavily.

One name that has been heavily linked with a switch to the London Stadium is Conor Gallagher.

Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Indeed, The Evening Standard claimed earlier this week that West Ham had a £40 million bid for Gallagher knocked back by the Blues.

And despite seeing their opening offer turned down, it seems that West Ham still hold an interest in snapping up the 23-year-old.

West Ham could move for Gallagher again

Romano claims that West Ham still hold an interest in signing Gallagher despite having a bid knocked back.

“Let’s see if they will bid again,” Romano said. “But the opening bid was rejected by Chelsea.

“Chelsea want something around £50m for Conor Gallagher, so let’s see if someone will approach them with that figure. But West Ham remain interested.”

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

West Ham are in desperate need of some fresh faces in the middle of the park with the start of the new campaign just around the corner.

They have been linked with moves for the likes of James Ward-Prowse, Denis Zakaria and Joao Palhinha.

As for Gallagher, it seems that Chelsea are holding out for £50 million at this stage, but that could change later in the window.

The ‘special’ midfielder has featured heavily under Mauricio Pochettino during pre-season after Chelsea have lost the likes of Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante.

But if the Blues move to reinforce their midfield, Gallagher could well be on the move later towards the end of the window.