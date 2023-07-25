West Ham’s move for Joao Palhinha has just been complicated.

That is according to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth who stated on Sky Sports News that West Ham may have to cool their interest in the midfielder now.

Palhinha picked up what appeared to be a rather serious injury in the Premier League Summer Series against Everton on Sunday evening, and it looks as though that may prove to be a spanner in the works for West Ham after making a bid for the Portuguese destroyer earlier this month.

Palhinha injury complication

Sheth shared what he knows about the £60m player and West Ham now

“They made a bid for him earlier this month, they have had talks since and those talks have still revealed a gap in valuation. West Ham are now deciding if they will go in for an improved offer and it’s been complicated a bit now because Palhinha has just suffered a suspected dislocated shoulder, and Marco Silva said that it looks to be a bad one,” Sheth said.

Long-term thinking

West Ham need to be very nuanced in their hunt for a replacement for Declan Rice, and they can’t let a short-term injury affect their hunt for a long-term solution.

Palhinha is a fantastic player, and while he will probably miss the start of the season, he will be back soon enough.

A dislocated shoulder is painful to say the least, but it’s not debilitating or something that will likely resurface.

He’ll be able to stay fit during this time, and he should be back in a couple of months.

West Ham would be foolish to give up on this one due to a short-term injury.