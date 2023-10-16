Watch as £3.5m Celtic player’s brilliant piece of skill helps national side dismantle Nations League opponent

In international week, we do all we can here at TBR Celtic to bring you as much Celtic-related content as we can.

Already this morning we have spoken about how Luis Palma impressed Cuban national boss, Yunielys Castillo, with his performance in this morning’s 4-0 win over his side.

And one of the reasons he was so impressed is because Palma’s delivery for the Honduran’s opening goal was simply brilliant. Have a watch below:

The Celtic fans are more than accustomed to seeing this kind of delivery from the £3.5m signing from Aris. They witnessed it in the 2-1 win over Motherwell and also in the Champions League against Lazio.

Of course, that is not all that Palma did in the game. The 23-year-old fizzed a right-footed shot that just flew over the Cuban bar in the 45th minute.

Palma also came close twice in the second half before being substituted in the 61st minute and had it not been for the Cuban ‘keeper, the Celtic winger could have had a double. But, clearly, he left a lasting impression on the Cuban boss.

Luis Palma really is starting to make a name for himself not only at Celtic, but on the international scene. In his last appearance for Honduras, the tricky winger got himself on the scoresheet as he cooly struck home a penalty.

But last night, he had no such luck. Palma will have to make do with an assist and a good performance and there is no doubt he will be firmly in his manager’s thoughts as they prepare to take on Mexico in the Nations League quarter-final in November of this year.

