 ‘David Beckham-esque’: Peter Grant was blown away with 23-year-old Celtic player vs Kilmarnock

Celtic recovered from their disappointing Champions League defeat against Lazio with a superb performance against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership yesterday.

The 3-1 win takes Brendan Rodgers‘ men seven points clear at the top of the league and ten points clear of Rangers who face a tricky tie away to second-placed St Mirren.

Former Celtic hero, Peter Grant, was delighted with the performance of the team, however, it was the skill shown by Luis Palma that left Grant absolutely blown away by the Honduran international.

Grant said [Celtic TV], “I’m not sure if Hatate is offside. But it was a wonderful, wonderful finish. You see Kyogo’s reaction, Palma steps inside, nicks the ball back, he tries to play the pass to Reo, it comes back to him and he’s whipped that in.

“That’s fantastic skill that is. He’s got a great whip on him. David Beckham-esque.

“It really had that.”

Luis Palma is looking like a great signing by Celtic

Palma has been mainly used as a starting substitute since he joined Celtic in the summer. He got his first start for the club against Feyenoord and looked like a player with a trick or two up his sleeve.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Against Motherwell, his 87th minute goal from the bench sparked an incredible end to that match and he had a goal against Lazio cruelly ruled out for offside in the midweek Champions League defeat.

But yesterday against Kilmarnock, Palma was superb. Always looking to get on the ball and, as Grant says, that right-footed whip that has caused Killie’s keeper to pull off at least three good saves before his goal.

And what a finish it was. Palma is known for his dead-ball abilities. But looking at how he strikes the ball in-play and his skill on the wing, it certainly looks like that Celtic may have a serious player on their hands after just a handful of appearances.

