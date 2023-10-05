‘He’s full of tricks’: John Hartson says £3.5m Celtic player is so skilful

John Hartson is the lastest pundit to look at the positives of Celtic’s defeat to Lazio last night in the Champions League.

Already today, TBR Celtic have spoken about Matt O’Riley and the excellent, Liam Scales and tonight, our attention turns to Honduran international winger, Luis Palma.

Or at least, John Harstson‘s attention does. The former Celtic hero was speaking about Palma and has said he has been impressed with what he’s offered to Celtic so far.

Hartson said [TNT Sports], “He’s full of tricks. He’s a good player. I thought he did okay in Feyenoord.

“He’s shown glimpses that he can play. Like anything else, really when you come to a club like Celtic you certainly need games to help you settle in and bed into the side and the system and everything else that is required of him.

“But what can I say, I’ve been impressed with him. He’s been he’s been pretty good.”

Luis Palma is showing good potential for Celtic

The Honduras winger has already shown what he can do for Celtic in the SPFL and the Champions League this season.

His goal in the 2-1 over Motherwell cannot be understated. His goal sparked an incredible finale to the game that saw Celtic take a crucial three points back to Paradise.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

And against Feyenoord and Lazio he looked very handy. He was extremely unfortunate not to have scored last night. Had it not been for Daizen Maeda‘s shinpad, then Celtic would almost certainly have beaten Lazio.

Considering Palma has had limited minutes for Celtic, he has used them well. Admittedly he does look a bit slow for a winger, but overall, it’s what he does with the ball that counts.

And so far, he has done pretty well. Let’s hope he gets more opportunities under Brendan Rodgers as the season progresses.

