‘Raving about him’: Tam McManus shares what he’s heard from Greece national coach about £3.5m Celtic man

Luis Palma has certainly been grabbing all the headlines this week, and last. The Honduran is in great form for Celtic right now and is being tipped to become a star for Brendan Rodgers.

But it seems the impressive £3.5m man has always been highly regarded. Pundit, Tam McManus, has shared what he was told from an old teammate about Palma and it seems that Celtic really do have a serious player on their hands.

McManus said [PLZ Soccer], “He’s an interesting one. I was obviously telling you earlier that I know the Greek women’s coach.

“I played with him in Rochester in America and he’s from the club that Celtic signed him from and I just asked him what he was like.

“He said I like Luis Palma, he was the best winger in Greece and he was raving about him. He’s took a little bit of time to settle in.

“I thought he showed, in parts, against Feyenoord that he had something. He obviously scored against Motherwell with the cross evaded everybody and went in.

“And then he’s unlucky the other night with the [offside] goal. I think once he settles in Luis Palma, I think he’ll be a really good signing for Celtic.”

The Honduras international striker has been receiving plaudits for his bit-part contributions to Celtic this season.

MORE CELTIC STORIES

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

In just 203 minutes of football spread over five appearances, Palma has scored three goals (albeit one was chalked off against Lazio).

His endeavour on the left wing has impressed the Celtic support and it looks like his delivery in the final third will cause teams problems this season.

The 23-year-old forward looks a real find by Brendan Rodgers and the Celtic recruitment team and I think it is fair to say that he has pretty much nailed down a first-team position as soon as the international break is over.

In other news, ‘I’ll be honest’: Barry Ferguson didn’t rate £6m Celtic man, he’s now become a ‘man mountain’ for the club