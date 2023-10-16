International manager says 23-year-old Celtic player really impressed him despite 4-0 defeat last night

With the international break entering its final stretch this week, there is still plenty of news for the Celtic fans to keep up to date with.

With thirteen players currently on duty with their countries, the Celtic fans will be hoping they all return with a clean bill of health after Daizen Maeda returned home with an injury.

However, last night, young Luis Palma lined up for Honduras as they took on Cuba in the Nations League. Despite not getting on the scoresheet, the 23-year-old Celtic winger caught the eye of the Cuban national boss, Yunielys Castillo.

When asked who caught his eye in his team’s 4-0 thrashing, Yunielys said [La Presna], “Luis Palma, Aberth and Deybi Flores. He’s a hard worker in midfield.

“They have ‘Choco’ Lozano, a lot of individuals, but I’m partly happy for the team that we tried. What happened, happened but I am calm.”

Luis Palma looks like a star in the making for Celtic

This is not the first time Palm has impressed when on international duty for Honduras. The £3.5m signing from Aris scored on his last outing for his national side as he continues to make waves in the Honduran press.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Palma has also been enjoying a good spell of form at Celtic recently. Two goals in two consecutive SPFL appearances coupled with decent performances in the Champions League defeats to Feyenoord and Lazio have shown that the Honduran has the potential to become a star in Glasgow.

MORE CELTIC STORIES

The tricky winger has displayed some good endeavour on the wing as he continually looks to beat defenders with his skill and the Celtic fans have also seen that he is not shy in looking to take a shot at goal.

Palma will now face Mexico in the quarter-finals of the Nations League in November as the 23-year-old continues to impress at this early stage of his Celtic career.

