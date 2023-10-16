Four goals in six: Celtic may regret not signing summer target who was compared to Eden Hazard

Celtic were linked to a variety of players over the summer as Brendan Rodgers looked to strengthen his side for the upcoming SPFL and Champions League campaigns.

As ever with the club, many names were linked to Celtic. It’s what you expect at one of the biggest clubs in Europe. But more often than not, many of those names were mentioned, the rumours came to nothing.

One player that was heavily linked to Celtic was Portuguese winger, Daniel Podence. The 27-year-old winger was out in the cold at Wolves and Celtic were said to be ‘in talks’ with him over the summer.

Compared to Eden Hazard, Podence would have come with a pedigree but it seems that the fee that he would have commanded alongside his salary created a huge stumbling block and the move never went through.

Celtic may well regret not signing Daniel Podence

Whilst Podence is not an established Portuguese international, that doesn’t mean he is not a good player. Just look at the success Celtic had with Jota.

Podence eventually sealed a summer move to Olympiacos where the Greek side welcomed home their ‘Superman‘.

Podence’s first big move of his career was to Olympiacos before he eventually went to Wolves in 2019 for £16.9m.

After three years at the English club, the Portuguese now finds himself back in top form after scoring four goals in six appearances for the Greek side. He has also created three assists. [Transfermarkt]

Described as a player who would have helped Celtic progress in Europe this season, could Brendan Rodgers rue the moment he never signed the 27-year-old?

The emergence of Luis Palma this season will help sweeten the bitter taste of losing out on Podence but it won’t stop the Celtic fans having those feelings of ‘what if’ if the club managed to capture the talented winger.

