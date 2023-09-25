‘Very, very fast’: Kenny Miller blown away by the pace of 25-year-old Celtic player

If there is anyone who knows a thing or two about pace it’s former Rangers striker, Kenny Miller.

The now radio pundit was watching Celtic’s win over Livingston at the weekend when he was speaking about Hoops winger, Daizen Maeda.

The Japanese winger was sensational in the 3-0 away win at Almondvale and Miller believes his pace, amongst other things, is the reason why he is the first pick on Brendan Rodgers’ team sheet every week.

Miller said [Clyde SSB], “His end product, his quality and his passing is not as clean as the Hatate’s, the Kyogo’s and the McGregor’s but what he gives the team, and it’s why he plays every single week, because he gives 100% every single time he plays.

“He can press, he can run very, very fast which makes him a real threat. And he keeps going. He doesn’t get disheartened with those two misses because he should have scored two goals beforehand.

Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images

“But he’s got his reward and that’s why he stays on to the 95th minute of the game when they’re down to ten men.

“Because he can do two men work up there. He covers so much ground and gives absolutely everything for his team.”

Daizen Maeda’s media praise proves he is priceless for Celtic

The Japanese international has been earning reviews for his performances this season both domestically and on the continent.

Livingston manager, David Martindale was blown away with the Celtic star’s work-rate against his side on Saturday.

Former Celtic manager, Neil Lennon, said the Japan star is just getting better and better every time he pulls on a Celtic jersey.

Chris Sutton said he is the ‘best in the world‘ at closing down and former Hoops hero, Peter Grant described the 25-year-old as ‘outstanding‘ for Celtic.

Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images

All comments made within the last ten days and all are a testament to just how important Daizen Maeda is to Celtic right now.

The 25-year-old is really blossoming under Brendan Rodgers this season. The player himself admitted that he was still getting used to the new manager’s style at the start of the season.

I would suggest now that Maeda is well up to speed with Rodgers’ style (pardon the pun) and like Lennon, he is just going to get better with each passing week.

