‘He’s outstanding’: Peter Grant says 25-year-old is ‘top quality’ after Celtic thrash Dundee

Celtic’s second-half performance against Dundee was something to behold as Brendan Rodgers’ men cemented their position at the top of the league.

Now two points clear, Rodgers can look forward to the next challenge which is facing Feyenoord in Tuesday night’s Champions League group stage opener.

And one player that will pivotal to ensuring Celtic have a chance of getting a result, is the Hoops dynamic winger, Daizen Maeda.

The Japanese forward followed up his brilliant Ibrox performance with another solid display in yesterday’s 3-0 win over Dundee. And whilst Maeda does have his critics, former Celtic hero, Peter Grant believes he is still crucial to the Hoops team.

Grant said [Celtic TV], “He’s outstanding. His work ethic for the team, for any manager and his teammates, he must be a joy to work with, going both ways.

“Listen, we all know about his final ball if he can keep improving on that, but to do that you’ve got to keep playing games.

“But there is no doubt that he is a top-quality player.”

Daizen Maeda has been excellent for Celtic

The 25-year-old has been superb for the Hoops ever since his January 2022 move from Yokohama F Marinos.

Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Maeda has made 77 appearances for the Bhoys and has scored 19 goals and created 13 assists. [Transfermarkt]. And whilst his final ball can be frustrating, his work rate for the team is unmatched by anyone in the Celtic first team.

Maeda’s defensive work has been shown to be just as crucial as his attacking play and that will be vital come Tuesday night in De Kuip.

Celtic will be under the cosh for much of the game and will need to be at their best when closing down and applying the press. Maeda has shown that this is one of the strongest aspects of his game and that is why he will be vital to Brendan Rodgers’ hopes of progressing in Europe this season.

