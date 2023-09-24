‘Best in the world’: Chris Sutton extremely impressed with 25-year-old Celtic player’s pressing yesterday

Celtic’ win over Livingston is a welcome one. Playing against David Martindale’s side is never easy. But after a tough away night in the Champions League, it was always going to be that little bit more difficult.

Players will be tired and with Celtic still having limited options in the back line, and playing on that difficult surface, Livingston always presents a tough challenge for the Hoops.

However, even down to ten men for much of the game, Celtic still came away with a very good 3-0 win with one player in particular impressing former Celtic hero, Chris Sutton.

Speaking during commentary on Sky Sports, Sutton said of the 25-year-old, “It’s incredible that tracking down by Daizen Maeda.

“He must be the best in the world at closing down.”

It’s very difficult to argue against that assessment. The Japanese winger has an incredible engine and he is a constant thorn in the opposition’s side.

Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images

His pace is electric and he uses it so effectively in both the attacking and defensive side of his game.

Against Livingston yesterday, Maeda just didn’t stop. At times he frustrated with a lack of quality in the final third but his defensive work for the team was just superb.

And when I say frustrated in the final third, he missed a couple of gilt-edged chances during the match before curling in that incredible finish at the death to open up his account for the season.

There is no doubt that Celtic have an outstanding player in their ranks in Maeda and hopefully he continues to impress as Brendan Rodgers looks to improve the teams fortunes in Europe.

