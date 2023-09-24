‘Beautiful’: Neil Lennon amazed by ‘wonderful’ 25-year-old Celtic player, he’s getting better and better

Neil Lennon has been sharing his view on Celtic winger, Daizen Maeda, after the Japanese star’s brilliant performance in the 3-0 win over Livingston.

Maeda worked tirelessly once more as Brendan Rodgers’ men extended their lead at the top of the table as the 25-year-old got on the scoresheet in the process.

Lennon said post-match on Sky Sports, “He’s a wonderful team player. What he brings to the team not just with the ball but off the ball. Again he’s another one who’s just got better and better as his Celtic career has progressed.

“And that’s something that’s not synonymous with him, those types of goals. But it just shows the quality that the kid has. It was a great Cryuff turn and a beautiful finish and it topped off a brilliant afternoon for Celtic.”

Daizen Maeda is vital to Celtic

The Japanese winger is so crucial to all aspects of Celtic’ play. A massive influence in the team’s pressing game, Maeda’s constant harrying of defenders makes him a perfect first call of defence.

Not only that, he is pivotal to Brendan Rodgers’ counterattack as his speed creates all sorts of problems for the opposition defences.

Many will argue that his final product can sometimes be frustrating. And it is, but his overall contribution to Celtic’s success since joining in January 2022 cannot be underestimated.

Maeda has been impressive under Rodgers and seems to have found a new lease of life under the new Celtic manager.

Rodgers himself will be hoping that the speedy winger will continue to improve as Maeda does have the ability to unlock defences with his blistering pace and irritate the opposition with his tireless running which will be very important not only domestically, but in Europe as well.

