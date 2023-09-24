‘He fits their bill’: Pat Bonner says £25m Liverpool player is just what Celtic need right now

Celtic’s apparent pursuit of a new goalkeeper this summer has received no end of column inches in the summer transfer window.

With Joe Hart now well into the final year of his contract and still proving his critics wrong, Brendan Rodgers must also be looking to the future as the veteran goalkeeper edges ever closer to his 37th birthday.

And former Celtic hero, Pat Bonner believes he has the answer to the looming problem that Rodgers is facing.

Bonner said at half-time on BBC Sportsound, “They do need, I think, a young goalkeeper coming through the system. I don’t see it. They’ve gone with Scott Bain today. They’ve got [Ben] Siegrist there who doesn’t seem to be pushing his way through to even become number two.

“So that’s that’s a kind of a worry and they let Conor Hazard go down to England.

“So I think that’s an area where they should have a number three really pushing through. A young guy.

“There was talk about [Caoimhin] Kelleher coming up from from Liverpool. I don’t know if Liverpool will let him go from that point of view.

“Because he fits their bill and that would have been an ideal situation to see. Could he come in and Joe Hart then might have to phase out and become a support goalkeeper to him.

“But at the moment I think he’s number one.”

Caoimhin Kelleher would be a great signing for Celtic

Whether or not Celtic could make this a permanent move is up for debate. Rated at £25m, the Liverpool backup keeper would be a great addition to the side.

At just 24-years-old, the Republic of Ireland international already has ten caps to his name. Not a lot some might say, but when you consider his lack of first-team action, it is clear he is highly rated in his homeland.

Kelleher is under contract until 2026 so clearly it would take a lot of money, which Celtic have, to try and make him a permanent signing but surely a loan deal wouldn’t be out of the question.

Whoever Celtic decides to add, Kelleher must be one that Rodgers is looking at as he was linked to the club in the summer window.

