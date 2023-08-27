‘I have to adjust’: 25-year-old Celtic player admits he’s still getting used to Brendan Rodgers’s tactics

With Celtic struggling to find their form for the second weekend in a row, the fans may well be concerned as they enter a week of build-up to the Glasgow Derby.

Knocked out of the cup against Kilmarnock and dropped points at Celtic Park yesterday against St Johnstone won’t fill them with confidence for the trip to Ibrox. And neither will Daizen Maeda’s latest comments on his early season form.

The team as a whole have been struggling for form, but for the Celtic striker, he seems to be toiling on two fronts to regain the form that saw him score 11 goals and create seven assists last season. [Transfermarkt]

Maeda said [Daily Record], “For Rodgers, it’s his second time at Celtic. But, for me, he’s a new manager. We’re trying to do new things so individually and as a team we have to adapt to a new style of play. That happens quite often in football.

“For me, it just means I have to adjust to his tactics, keep working hard in training and in the games. Is it a big change? The tactics of the previous manager are instilled in my game.

“So obviously I have to change to the new style now. But the league has already started and we have to get results as you apply that new style. That’s what we are trying to do.

“Right now, my form is not at its best yet. Each player has to improve and I include myself in that. The team are working hard to be the best of ourselves and we have to keep doing that.”

Daizen Maeda’s transition issue at Celtic is understandable

The Japanese striker has been a very good addition to the Celtic squad since signing in December 2021. The move continued a long and trusted partnership with former Celtic manager, Ange Postecoglou.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Maeda worked under Ange at Yokohama F Marinos for a full season where the Australian instilled his coaching and playing philosophy on the pacey winger before continuing that at Celtic for another season and a half.

So it is easy to understand why Maeda is finding it difficult to adjust to Brendan Rodgers‘ style.

However, adjust he must. And quickly. The Celtic fans will be eager to see the team put in a much better performance at Ibrox next Sunday than what they have witnessed at Rugby Park because if they don’t, it could be a very long afternoon for the Hoops fans.

