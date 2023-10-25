‘Unbelievable’: Barry Ferguson warns Celtic they risk losing 22-year-old player after watching something ‘ridiculous’ vs Hearts

The fallout over Celtic’s incredible win over Hearts continues to grab the attention of the pundits this week.

Matt O’Riley’s contribution continues to be poured over as his well-taken goal takes up the majority of the column inches this week.

However, whilst the 22-year-old laps up all the plaudits, former Rangers midfielder, Barry Ferguson, has warned that if he keeps this kind of form up, Celtic risks losing him quicker than they would like to.

Ferguson said [The Go Radio Football Show], “It’s a ridiculous finish. Ridiculous. The technique, that’s one of those goals that you can replay it a thousand times you would never get sick of it.

“It’s a great ball from Palma, but for that to come over your shoulder and when they slowed it down, he’s caught it absolute bang on.

“It was an unbelievable finish. He’s full of confidence. He’s getting assists and scoring goals which in the long run, or the short term, might be tough for Celtic.

“Because if he’s going to continue that sort of form there is going to be clubs that are going to be keeping an eye on him.”

Matt O’Riley will not be leaving Celtic anytime soon

The Celtic midfielder is happy at the club and really enjoying his football. If he was going to leave, the perfect time would have been this summer when Leeds United tabled a bid for him.

Photo by Greig Cowie/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

O’Riley made no noises about making a Celtic exit. In fact, so happy is the Danish u21 international, he signed a new and improved deal that keeps him at the club for the next four years.

And why would O’Riley want to leave Celtic? He’s playing in a winning side, getting Champions League football and his senior international career is set to burst into life with both Norway and Denmark looking to cap the outstanding young midfielder.

So for me, O’Riley is here for the long term. And as long as he keeps producing performances like he did at Tynecastle, his value will just keep going up and up.

